College Football Schedule on 6abc, Live Well Network

On Saturday, September 8, 2018 ABC's Afternoon College Football will air from 12:00 noon to 7:00 PM. The first game airs 12:00 noon - 3:30 PM.
The teams for Game 1 will be:
GEORGIA TECH YELLOW JACKETS @ SOUTH FLORIDA BULLS

The second game will air 3:30 - aprx. 7:00 PM. The teams for Game 2 will be:

COLORADO BUFFALOS @ NEBRASKA CORNHUSKERS

ABC's Saturday Night Football will air from 8:00 - aprx, 11:30 PM. The teams for this game will be:

PENN STATE NITTANY LIONS @ PITTSBURGH PANTHERS

ACC Football will air on LiveWell Network on Saturday, 9/8/18 from 7:00 - 10:30 PM. The teams for this game will be: Samford @ Florida State.
