It's safe to say most of the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys are ready for a repeat.As the Birds prepare to play the Saints on Sunday, the team spirit is in full force, and some people still can't believe how last week's game against the Bears ended.Friday morning, Philly Pretzel Factory held a "Double Doink" contest in South Philadelphia.Participants had a shot at winning $10,000 if they could replicate Cody Parkey's 43-yard kick that bounced off the upright and then the crossbar.No one was lucky enough to recreate that fluke.But four contestants got gift cards for making the field goal.-----