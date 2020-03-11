76ers asking certain guests not to attend games over coronavirus concerns

Guests who are feeling sick, regardless of their symptoms

Guests who have traveled to, or been in close contact with someone who has traveled to, one of the high risk areas as outlined by the CDC in the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic

Guests who have been in contact with an individual diagnosed with COVID-19 within the past 14 days, even if asymptomatic

Guests who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, even if asymptomatic

Guests with underlying health conditions, in particular respiratory or cardiac issues

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia 76ers are asking certain guests not to attend games in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.After consulting city public health officials, the organization is asking the following guests not to attend games until further notice:One case of the coronavirus has been confirmed in the city.Any fans with questions or concerns can reach out to: (215) 339-7600.