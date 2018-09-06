SPORTS

Cowboys' fan Jordan Spieth hears it from Eagles faithful

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans taunt Speith at golf tournament. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on September 6, 2018.

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Some of the world's best golfers are in the area to tee off in the BMW Championship in Newtown Square, Delaware County, including a self-professed Dallas Cowboys fan.

Jordan Spieth's parents live in the Lehigh Valley, but he was born in Dallas.

At the Aronimink Golf Club, former Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski made sure to show him the Eagles Super Bowl ring.

"Jordan Speith is a friend of mine. Every time the Eagles have a good game, he hears from me," Jaworski said.

Spieth spoke to reporters about his experience with Eagles fans.

"People don't really like me being from Dallas here. People just yelling at me, 'Jordan, how about the Eagles?' I'm like, 'I get it. Good job,'" Spieth said. "I don't work for the Cowboys. I was born and raised in Dallas. Can't hate a person for being a fan of their hometown team."

He added, "The funny thing is if you don't respond, they'll just yell it louder and louder."

Jaws says after the Super Bowl win, he texted Spieth several times and never heard from him.

RELATED: In 2015, Action News spoke with Jordan Spieth's grandfather Donald.
EMBED More News Videos

Donald Spieth's grandson Jordan put on a golfing clinic.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Eagles fan shows up super early for game: "Merry Christmas!"
Jeannette Reyes tackles the NFL Kickoff Experience
The unique relationship between Russell Westbrook and Mo Cheeks
Defending champ Eagles lagging behind in Vegas action
More Sports
Top Stories
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
Judge: Couple behind GoFundMe account must appear in court
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
Show More
AccuWeather: Oppressive Heat and Humidity Today, Storms Tonight
Delaware lifeguard recovering after lightning strike
Truck dumps sand onto Schuylkill Expressway
Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan drowned after drinking
Primary Day in Delaware, find polling place
More News