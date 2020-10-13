covid-19

Soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 file photo Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo stretches for the ball during the UEFA Nations League soccer match between France and Portugal. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

LISBON, Portugal -- Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Portuguese soccer federation said Tuesday.

The federation said Ronaldo was doing well and had no symptoms. It did not say when he tested positive.


Ronaldo played in the 0-0 draw at France in the Nations League on Sunday, and also in the 0-0 draw against Spain in a friendly last week.

Ronaldo was dropped from the country's Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

The federation said Ronaldo's result prompted another round of tests for the rest of the Portugal squad. It said everyone else in the team tested negative.


The squad was scheduled to practice normally on Tuesday ahead of the match against Sweden in Lisbon.

Portugal and France lead Group 3 with seven points each after three matches.
