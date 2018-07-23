SPORTS

Cubs give boy signed baseball after social media outrage

(WPVI)

The Chicago Cubs gave a signed baseball to a child after social media became outraged over the perceived wrongdoing of an adult fan, but the cameras only captured part of the story.

The Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday. Chicago's first base coach tossed a foul ball to the child in the front row.

The child, however, missed the ball and it rolled behind him. The video showed an adult snatch it up, seemingly taking the ball away from the child.



People on social media, including MLB-owned accounts, were not happy with this.

The Cubs wanted to make sure the kid went home happy and delivered him a ball signed by infielder Javier Baez.

"A Javier Baez signed ball should take care of it," the Cubs tweeted.


But in the photos the Cubs tweeted, the boy had two baseballs. It turns out, despite social media and earlier reports, the adult fan had already helped the boy get a baseball earlier in the game.

Chicago sports talk host David Kaplan spoke to members of the Cubs organization to get the full story.

"I spoke with people from the Cubs. The man who grabbed the ball on the widely seen video had actually already helped the little boy get a ball earlier. The young man has a game used ball and a Javy Baez ball. All is well. Guy is A-OK so let it go people," Kaplan said.


So everyone went home happy, including the Cubs who won 7-2.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsChicago Cubs
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Logo unveiled for Flyers' Stadium Series game at the Linc
Utley returns for final regular-season series in Philly
Phillies split doubleheader with Padres, open 1-game NL East
More Sports
Top Stories
Multiple people rescued from Mercer County house collapse
Video shows suspect in 3 gunpoint sex assaults in West Philly
AccuWeather: Oppressive Humidity, Spotty Downpours This Week
Flooding concerns in Chester Co., boats rescue restaurant patrons
Vehicle sought after attack on woman, 82, in West Philadelphia
Photo shows family together before deadly duck boat accident
Ryan Lochte suspended until July 2019 for use of IV
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host new hour of 'GMA'
Show More
Possible tornado caused damage in Lehigh Valley
Alligator found in Delaware County backyard
Woman impaled by beach umbrella in Ocean City, Maryland
Pence visiting Philly, protesters to channel 'Handmaid's Tale'
Trump fires off explosive threat to Iran's leader
More News