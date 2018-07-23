SPORTS

Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan

Young fan awarded ball by Cubs. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 23, 2018. (WPVI)

The Chicago Cubs helped right a wrong for a young fan at the ballpark over the weekend.

The Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday.

The Cubs first base coach tossed a foul ball to a child in the front row.

The child missed the ball and it rolled behind him. An adult then snatched it up.



People on social media were not happy.

The Cubs tweeted this response: "A Javier Baez signed ball should take care of it."


The Cubs also gave the young fan a ball used in the game.

