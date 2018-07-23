Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan

When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018

The Chicago Cubs helped right a wrong for a young fan at the ballpark over the weekend.The Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday.The Cubs first base coach tossed a foul ball to a child in the front row.The child missed the ball and it rolled behind him. An adult then snatched it up.People on social media were not happy.The Cubs tweeted this response: "A Javier Baez signed ball should take care of it."The Cubs also gave the young fan a ball used in the game.------