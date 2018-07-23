Cubs give child a baseball to right a wrong by another fan

The Cubs were playing the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field on Sunday.
The Cubs first base coach tossed a foul ball to a child in the front row.
The child missed the ball and it rolled behind him. An adult then snatched it up.
When going to a baseball game, DON'T be this guy. pic.twitter.com/pAeiRN6Q2X— Cut4 (@Cut4) July 22, 2018
People on social media were not happy.
The Cubs tweeted this response: "A Javier Baez signed ball should take care of it."
A @javy23baez signed ball should take care of it. #EverybodyIn pic.twitter.com/4YzUlG8qfN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) July 22, 2018
The Cubs also gave the young fan a ball used in the game.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps