Date set for Eagles vs. Jaguars in London

And this is definitely an away game.
It was already announced earlier this year that the Super Bowl Champion Eagles will play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London as part of the NFL International Series.
On Thursday, the time and date were set.
The game will take place at Wembley Stadium on October 28 at 9:30 a.m.
Just announced: The Super Bowl Champion #Eagles will take on the Jaguars in London on October 28th.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eFKaGuMD4r— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 19, 2018
It has been determined that this will be a home game for the Jaguars.
Tickets for the game go on sale May 1, according to NFL UK.
Tickets for the two @wembleystadium games on sale 1st May, 10am.— NFL UK (@NFLUK) April 19, 2018
Dates & Kickoff times confirmed:@Titans vs. @Chargers October 21 | Kickoff 2:30pm BST@Eagles vs. @Jaguars October 28 | Kickoff 1:30pm GMT#NFLUK
More info: https://t.co/gIT63LaV5H pic.twitter.com/5R4X7RM4r1
This will be the Eagles' first-ever regular-season game overseas.
Two other games will played in England in 2018, the Seattle Seahawks vs. Oakland Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers vs. the Tennessee Titans.
The NFL will release the full 2018 regular-season schedule on Thursday at 8 p.m.
🏈 Eagles will play Jaguars in London on October 28th— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) April 19, 2018
Entire schedule to be announced today @6abc #Eagles #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2KK3xRlx0q
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps