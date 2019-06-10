Sports

'Please be Superman one more time': Travis Shaw, Alex Rodriguez and more send well wishes to David Ortiz

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic -- The sports world is reeling after learning that Boston Red Sox icon David Ortiz was shot in a bar in the Dominican Republic.

Ortiz is hospitalized and his condition is stable after the shooting, which happened Sunday, Dominican National Police Director Ney Aldrin Bautista Almonte said.

His former team was among the first organizations to react to the news, writing in a statement, "We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."


Former Red Sox teammate Travis Shaw wrote, "Please be Superman one more time."


Athletes and sports analysts from Major League Baseball and beyond also shared their thoughts and prayers.













The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsbaseballshootingu.s. & worldboston red sox
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
David Ortiz shot in the back at Dominican Republic bar
Several injured in SEPTA bus crash
Delaware vacation attack victim accuses resort of victim blaming
'GMA' broadcasting from Philly on Thursday
Officials: Lightning possible cause of N.J. forest fire
Fire guts Cheltenham apartment building
Sources: Man shot in Roxborough apartment during large-scale drug robbery
Show More
Hazmat situation prompts evacuations in Berks County
AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Tonight
Rash of thefts reported at local retirement community
Hundreds line the streets for Philly Pride Parade
Odunde Festival in South Philly celebrates African culture
More TOP STORIES News