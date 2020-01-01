Sports

David Stern, former NBA Commissioner, dies at 77

David Stern listens to question from the media during a news conference at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, Aug. 2014, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

NEW YORK -- Former NBA Commissioner David Stern died on New Year's Day after suffering from a brain hemorrhage three weeks ago, the National Basketball Association announced. He was 77.

The league's statement said Stern died with his wife and family by his bedside.



"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity and inspiration," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a written statement. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Diann Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern had been involved with the NBA for nearly two decades before becoming the organization's fourth commissioner on Feb. 1, 1984. In 2014 Stern stepped down from his post, a league that had struggled for a foothold had grown into a more than $5 billion a year industry and made NBA basketball perhaps the world's most popular sport after soccer.

Stern had a hand in nearly every initiative to do that, including drug testing, the salary cap and implementation of a dress code.

The trained lawyer helped the league become televised in more than 200 countries and territories, and in more than 40 languages.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnbaobituarybasketball
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead in Frankford shooting; total of 3 homicides for 2020 in Philly
Police: Man, woman dead after shooting in Summerdale
Mummers Parade in Philadelphia: What you need to know
New overtime rules should help 60k workers in Pennsylvania
Surveillance video shows Christmas Day armed robbery in Warminster
Zoo fire kills more than 30 animals at start of new year
'Captain America' actress charged with killing mom
Show More
Powerball's First Millionaire of 2020 revealed!
NJ minimum wage going up to $11 an hour on January 1, 2020
Philadelphia ends 2019 with 356 homicides, the most since 2007
Pope: Sorry I lost patience with hand-shaker who yanked me
Teen, man shot hours apart on same street
More TOP STORIES News