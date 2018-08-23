SPORTS

Delaware celebrates World Series Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Delaware wins American Legion World Series Championship. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on August 23, 2018.

Delaware is celebrating a World Series Championship!

The Action Cam was there as the Delaware Post One American Legion team returned to a hero's welcome, jumping off their bus proudly showing their trophy.

The team beat Las Vegas 1-0 in North Carolina on Tuesday night to win the American Legion World Series Championship.

Austin Colmery singled in the only run needed in the bottom of the 8th.

The team is made up of 16 to 19-year-olds from the Pike Creek and Hockessin areas.

The Delaware team became the first from the state to win the Legion World Series.


