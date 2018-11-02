Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play.

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --A Gloucester County football team made up of six and seven-year-olds is proving their not too young to run an NFL play.
And a famous one at that.
A proud parent sent Action News video of the Deptford Spartans Freshmen in action.
Video shows the team successfully executing the Eagles' famous "Philly Philly" play.
Turns out the seven-year-old QB convinced his coaches to give it a try.
And as it turns out, one of those coaches is former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Isaac Redman.
We're told the team has pulled off the play multiple times this season.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps