Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play

DEPTFORD, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Gloucester County football team made up of six and seven-year-olds is proving their not too young to run an NFL play.

And a famous one at that.

A proud parent sent Action News video of the Deptford Spartans Freshmen in action.

Video shows the team successfully executing the Eagles' famous "Philly Philly" play.

Turns out the seven-year-old QB convinced his coaches to give it a try.

And as it turns out, one of those coaches is former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Isaac Redman.

We're told the team has pulled off the play multiple times this season.

