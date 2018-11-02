Deptford youth football team successfully pulls off the 'Philly Philly' play.

A Gloucester County football team made up of six and seven-year-olds is proving their not too young to run an NFL play.And a famous one at that.A proud parent sent Action News video of the Deptford Spartans Freshmen in action.Video shows the team successfully executing the Eagles' famous "Philly Philly" play.Turns out the seven-year-old QB convinced his coaches to give it a try.And as it turns out, one of those coaches is former Pittsburgh Steelers Running Back Isaac Redman.We're told the team has pulled off the play multiple times this season.------