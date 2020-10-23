Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles WR DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain, will miss 'significant time'

Philadelphia Eagles' DeSean Jackson is helped off the field after an injury duringa game against the New York Giants, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles believe wide receiver DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain during the Thursday Night Football game against the New York Giants.

During a Friday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jackson will miss "significant time."



Jackson was carted off the field after taking a hit on a punt return with just a little over two minutes left in the game. He first spun to avoid Giants' Corey Ballentine and then was hit by Madre Harper. Pederson said they will send video of the hit to the NFL to review to determine if it was a dirty play.



Jackson left Lincoln Financial Field in a walking boot. Later, Jackson posted to his Instagram Stories an image of his leg along with the words "Pray for me y'all!"



Jackson later posted another message to his Instagram Stories: "Late night ima get right believe that."

Thursday night was Jackson's first game back since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury.

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was also injured in the game. He suffered a grade 1 MLC sprain.

Johnson has been battling a lingering ankle injury that has caused him to miss time.

Pederson, however, said he is not ruling Johnson out, but said the right tackle is day to day.
