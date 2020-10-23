Eagles WR DeSean Jackson suffered high ankle sprain, will miss 'significant time'

During a Friday press conference, head coach Doug Pederson confirmed Jackson will miss "significant time."
Eagles WR DeSean Jackson suffered a high ankle sprain and will have MRI today per @AdamSchefter— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2020
Jackson left the field on a cart and left the Linc in a walking boot
Jackson wrote on his Instagram last night
““Pray for me y’all!!”@6abc#DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/UrXIdty40c
Jackson was carted off the field after taking a hit on a punt return with just a little over two minutes left in the game. He first spun to avoid Giants' Corey Ballentine and then was hit by Madre Harper. Pederson said they will send video of the hit to the NFL to review to determine if it was a dirty play.
Oh No!! DeSean Jackson carted off@6abc #DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/fssI82ixvu— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2020
Jackson left Lincoln Financial Field in a walking boot. Later, Jackson posted to his Instagram Stories an image of his leg along with the words "Pray for me y'all!"
🙏 Eagles WR DeSean Jackson has a boot around his right lower leg after being carted off last night— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) October 23, 2020
Jackson later posted another message to his Instagram Stories: "Late night ima get right believe that."
Thursday night was Jackson's first game back since Week 3 after suffering a hamstring injury.
Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was also injured in the game. He suffered a grade 1 MLC sprain.
Johnson has been battling a lingering ankle injury that has caused him to miss time.
Pederson, however, said he is not ruling Johnson out, but said the right tackle is day to day.