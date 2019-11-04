Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources

Dr. William Meyers is expected to perform the operation Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to ESPN
Jackson could miss roughly 6 weeks recovering.
🚨 BREAKING: Sources close to DeSean Jackson confirm to @6abc the Eagles WR will have surgery tomorrow on his abdominal muscle— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 4, 2019
Jackson could miss roughly 6 weeks recovering @6abc #Eagles #DeSeanJackson pic.twitter.com/yLBjipDuF9
Jackson lasted just one series after returning to the lineup for the first time since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2.
He drew a pass interference on the first play and had a 5-yard catch.
Coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday Jackson was held out for precautionary reasons.
DeSean Jackson’s 2019 Eagles Season:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 4, 2019
▪️3 Games (2 DNF)
▪️9 Catches
▪️2 TDs
▪️159 Yards
▪️10 Targets @6abc #DeSeanJackson #Eagles https://t.co/0nRPNlwkFg
- 911 call: Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox says man breaking into home, tells police 'I'm about to blow his brains out'
"During the first quarter of the game against the (Chicago) Bears, DeSean experienced discomfort and was held out for precautionary reasons. After further testing and discussion this morning, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery," said the Eagles in a statement.
Statement from the Philadelphia Eagles regarding WR DeSean Jackson pic.twitter.com/iJjY11wf6a— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2019
This story will be updated.