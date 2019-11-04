Sports

Philadelphia Eagles WR DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sources close to DeSean Jackson confirm to Action News the Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver will have surgery on his abdominal muscle.

Dr. William Meyers is expected to perform the operation Tuesday in Philadelphia, according to ESPN

Jackson could miss roughly 6 weeks recovering.



Jackson lasted just one series after returning to the lineup for the first time since suffering an abdomen injury in Week 2.



He drew a pass interference on the first play and had a 5-yard catch.

Coach Doug Pederson said on Sunday Jackson was held out for precautionary reasons.





"During the first quarter of the game against the (Chicago) Bears, DeSean experienced discomfort and was held out for precautionary reasons. After further testing and discussion this morning, it was determined that the best course of action for a full recovery is to proceed with surgery," said the Eagles in a statement.



This story will be updated.
