Die-hard Eagles fan 'Monty G' battling coronavirus

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A beloved Philadelphia icon in his own right is fighting the coronavirus, Action News has learned.Friends of 'Monty G' say he's been on a ventilator at the University of Pennsylvania Hospital for the last three weeks.Monty is a die-hard Eagles football fan who's known for giving the crowd extra hype during games."YO YO!! THIS IS REALLY FRUSTRATING ME NOW, THIS VIRUS IS DEFINITELY MESSING UP OUR LIVELY HOOD & EVERYDAY LIVING FOR REAL. FIND A CURE ASAP!!" Monty G posted on twitter last month."Monty G" is just one of the thousands fighting the virus in the city. On Thursday, Philadelphia health officials announced 604 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 8,045 in the city.A total of 264 people have died from the virus in Philadelphia to date.