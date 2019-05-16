Philadelphia Phillies

Diehard Fan: Actor Bruce Willis throws 1st pitch at Phillies game

PHILADELPHIA -- Bruce Willis was moonlighting for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Willis, star of "The Sixth Sense" and "The Fifth Element" threw the first pitch in his No. 19 Phillies jersey before Philadelphia played the Milwaukee Brewers. Willis wasn't within striking distance of the plate - he one-hopped the pitch to Phillies ace Aaron Nola.



Willis took his cuts Wednesday in batting practice against coach Dusty Wathan using a bat borrowed from Phillies outfielder Nick Williams. Willis grew up in the southern New Jersey town of Carney's Point and has filmed movies in Philadelphia, including "Glass."



"I just like to hit the ball," Willis said in his red pinstripes. "I just like the noise. I grew up with the Phillies."

The 64-year-old Willis chatted with Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins and manager Gabe Kapler . Kapler, in his second year, played Scrooge and refused to believe Willis' 1988 classic "Die Hard" is a Christmas movie.



"I maintain, not a Christmas movie," Kapler said during a lively debate with beat writers in his office. "Aren't most Christmas movies centered around the celebration of Christmas in some way or another?"
