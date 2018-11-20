U.S. & WORLD

Disruptive curling team ejected from Alberta tournament

Disruptive curling team ejected from Alberta tournament: Rick Williams reports during Action News at noon on November 20, 2018.

A gold medalist curler from the Sochi Olympics has apologized for cursing and breaking brooms at an Alberta tournament. Organizers ejected him for what they said was unsportsmanlike behavior because of excessive drinking.

Ryan Fry is a member of the team skipped by Jamie Koe that was kicked out of the World Curling Tour's Red Deer Curling Classic.

He said in a statement released by Curling Canada that his "bad lapse in judgment" was "truly disrespectful and embarrassing" and the committee was right in making the disqualification.

Curling center manager Wade Thurber told The Canadian Press on Monday the team also damaged the locker room. He says the team has apologized to the club and Fry offered to pay for damages.

Curling is a 500-year-old sport that stresses sportsmanship, and teams referee their own matches.

(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
