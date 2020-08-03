Eagles coach Doug Pederson tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN sources

ESPN reporter Tim McManus says Pederson, 52, told the team on Sunday night after a second positive test.
Pederson is asymptomatic and feeling fine, a source said. A staffer who was in close contact with Pederson was also sent home. https://t.co/DnYDjju7wS— Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 3, 2020
Pederson is asymptomatic and is feeling fine, sources told McManus.
One other staff member who had been in close contact with Pederson was sent home.
Pederson, who is believed to have contracted COVID-19 outside of the team's training facility, needs to quarantine and have multiple negative tests before returning to work.
Doug Pederson Timeline to Return per NFL Protocols— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 3, 2020
▪️If not showing symptoms, can return 10 days after positive test or 5 days if he tests negative twice
▪️If showing symptoms, 10+ days must pass since the symptoms 1st occurred + 72+ hours must pass since symptoms last occurred https://t.co/J7dX0uykmb pic.twitter.com/Jkl4ugcvNR
"I feel extremely safe.. but we can't control everything," said coach Doug Pederson on Tuesday responding to a COVID-19 outbreak involving the Miami Marlins.
The Eagles released this statement on the positive test.
August 3, 2020
Pederson becomes the second NFL head coach known to have contracted coronavirus, but he is the first one to do it in season.
In March, New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton revealed that he had tested positive.
Earlier this week, right tackle Lane Johnson was placed on the "reserve/COVID-19" list after testing positive for the virus.
ESPN contributed to this report.