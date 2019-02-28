SPORTS

Dream comes true for college basketball team manager

Dream comes true for college basketball team manager. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on February 28, 2019.

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. (WPVI) --
The manager of a women's college basketball team lived her dream by getting in the game for the very first time.

Rachel Grace has been the heart and soul of East Stroudsburg's women's team for three years.

The student, who has Down syndrome, participated in a pre-game scrimmage against Kutztown Wednesday night.

She put on quite a show - scoring three-pointers like a pro.

The college community also honored Grace at halftime with flowers from the men's basketball team.
