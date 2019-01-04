SPORTS

Ducis meets Eagles fans at Birds bar in Chicago

The Eagles are travelling to Chicago for Sunday's playoff game against the Bears, and there will be plenty of fans there too.

CHICAGO (WPVI) --
The Eagles are traveling to Chicago for Sunday's playoff game against the Bears, and there will be plenty of fans there too.

And as it turns out, there's a bar in the Windy City that's decked out in green, and ready for fans of the Birds.

Action News Sports Director Ducis Rodgers paid a visit to that watering hole on Friday.

He also hit the streets to hear what fans - of both the Eagles and Bears - had to say before the Wild Card game.

Ducis Rodgers catches up with fans in Chicago! Watch his report from Action News at 5pm on January 4, 2019.


