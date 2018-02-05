SUPER BOWL

Dunkin' Donuts offering free coffee for Eagles fans

(Shutterstock)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Dunkin' Donuts has brought back its 'Eagles Win, You Win' promotion.

To celebrate the Philadelphia Eagles winning Super Bowl LII, Dunkin' of greater Philadelphia is offering DD Perks members a free medium coffee all day Monday, February 5 when they pay with an enrolled Dunkin' Donuts card.

The offer is valid for DD Perks members only at participating Dunkin' Donuts restaurants in the greater Philadelphia-area (Southeastern Pa., Southern N.J., and Kent and New Castle Counties, Del.).

Fans can become DD Perks members by enrolling at DDPerks.com or through the Dunkin' Donuts app.

