Eagles agree to deal with Delaware-native Worrilow

Roster Move: #Eagles and LB Paul Worrilow agree to terms on a one-year contract.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/2DB5uRdmUH — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) April 3, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow.Worrilow, 27 of Wilmington, Delaware, signed a one-year deal with the Lions last year and ended up as a rotational linebacker. He played in 13 games, starting eight, and finished with 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.He came to Detroit from Atlanta, where he made the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Delaware in 2013.Worrilow has played in 72 career games, making 412 tackles with four sacks and two interceptions.