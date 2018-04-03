PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles agree to deal with Delaware-native Worrilow

Detroit Lions outside linebacker Paul Worrilow (58) watches against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with former Detroit Lions linebacker Paul Worrilow.

Worrilow, 27 of Wilmington, Delaware, signed a one-year deal with the Lions last year and ended up as a rotational linebacker. He played in 13 games, starting eight, and finished with 30 tackles and a fumble recovery.


He came to Detroit from Atlanta, where he made the team as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Delaware in 2013.

Worrilow has played in 72 career games, making 412 tackles with four sacks and two interceptions.

-----------

ESPN contributed to this report.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Show More
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
Pink stops concert, comforts fan who recently lost mother
More News