Eagles arrive in London

Carson Wentz and Fletcher Cox were spotted in arrivals at Heathrow Airport Friday morning.
The team is in London for their game Sunday at Wembley Stadium.
Eagles fans stood by to welcome them as Coach Doug Pederson and company touched down at 7:25 a.m. local time.
Jalen Mills signed autographs and snapped photos with grateful fans.
The team and staff were on their way to 200 hotel rooms around London after taking off Thursday night on a red eye from Philadelphia.
Thirty-five-thousand pounds of their equipment already sailed over on a cargo boat in August during training camp. That equipment included condiments like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce, to make British food taste more familiar.
Fans are already in town, seeing the sights before setting their sights on a Sunday win.
In Trafalgar Square, the team held its first official London kickoff pep rally with Swoop, the Eagles Cheerleaders, and all-time fan favorites John Dorrenbos and Brent Celek.
