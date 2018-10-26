PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles arrive in London

EMBED </>More Videos

Philadelphia Eagles arrive in London. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on October 26, 2018.

Watch the game Sunday at 9:30 a.m. on 6abc!
The Eagles have landed!

Carson Wentz and Fletcher Cox were spotted in arrivals at Heathrow Airport Friday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Action Cam Video: The Philadelphia Eagles arrive in London on October 26, 2018.


The team is in London for their game Sunday at Wembley Stadium.

Eagles fans stood by to welcome them as Coach Doug Pederson and company touched down at 7:25 a.m. local time.

Jalen Mills signed autographs and snapped photos with grateful fans.

The team and staff were on their way to 200 hotel rooms around London after taking off Thursday night on a red eye from Philadelphia.

Thirty-five-thousand pounds of their equipment already sailed over on a cargo boat in August during training camp. That equipment included condiments like ketchup, mustard, and hot sauce, to make British food taste more familiar.

Fans are already in town, seeing the sights before setting their sights on a Sunday win.

In Trafalgar Square, the team held its first official London kickoff pep rally with Swoop, the Eagles Cheerleaders, and all-time fan favorites John Dorrenbos and Brent Celek.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles just hours away from landing in London for this Sunday's game with the Jaguars as reported by Sharrie Williams during Action News at 11 on October 25, 2108.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagleslondonengland
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Redskins' Josh Norman critical of Eric Reid's comments on Malcolm Jenkins
Depleted Jaguars will turn to 3 rookie CBs vs. Eagles
Troubleshooters help Eagles fans in London after StubHub ticket cancellation
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Chara scores twice, Halak stops 26 and Bruins top Flyers 3-0
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
Redskins' Josh Norman critical of Eric Reid's comments on Malcolm Jenkins
Depleted Jaguars will turn to 3 rookie CBs vs. Eagles
More Sports
Top Stories
Dangerous intersection has neighbors begging for city to intervene
Police: Man assaulted employee at Talen Energy Stadium
Shootout in take-out restaurant leaves would-be robber critical
Is it Carson Wentz or Prince Harry?
Birds hold big pep rally for Eagles fans in London
AccuWeather: Clouds Increase Today, Heavy Rain and High Winds Arrive Late Tonight
Here's how Wembley Stadium is getting ready for the Eagles
Philadelphia City Council honors Gritty, and it's hilarious
Show More
Reward offered in fatal Cheltenham road rage shooting
2 suspicious packages addressed to Biden found in Delaware
Pipe bomb scare raises new questions about mail safety
Powerball Results: No winner, jackpot swells to $750M
Winner of Mega Millions can stay anonymous thanks to law
More News