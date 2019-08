Eagles QB Cody Kessler is being evaluated for a head injury.@6abc #Eagles https://t.co/zJQfSacwsd — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) August 15, 2019

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Cody Kessler is being evaluated for a possible head injury suffered during Thursday night's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.Kessler took a hit during the opening drive of the game.Kessler's injury comes just a week after backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld suffered a broken wrist during a preseason game against the Titans.