Eagles, Bud Light team up for 'Philly Philly' limited edition packs

Eagles fans, it's time once again to chant - "Philly Philly!"Just in time for the new football season, Bud Light has teamed up with the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate the team's Super Bowl LII victory.The beer company is releasing limited edition "Philly Philly" packs that pay homage to the "Philly Special" play that saw quarterback Nick Foles catch a pass for a touchdown.There will only be 20,418 packs produced. Why that number? Because it corresponds with the date of Super Bowl LII - February 4, 2018 or 02/04/18.The commemorative packs will go on sale Thursday, August 16, the day of the Eagles' third pre-season game, a Super Bowl rematch against the New England Patriots.Each limited edition pack will be individually numbered and will include a 25 oz. Bud Light aluminum bottle and two specially-designed Bud Light glasses, etched with the legendary "Philly Special" play.Their trucks advertising the packs have the play on them, too!Bud Light says select commemorative packs will also give fans the opportunity to receive tickets to the Eagles' first regular season game on Thursday, September 6."Philly Philly" emerged as a rallying cry for the city of Philadelphia, as a play-on-words of Bud Light's "Dilly Dilly" campaign.Bud Light also helped Eagles fans celebrate their Super Bowl victory parade with free beers thanks to a promise made to Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson in the 2017 preseason.------