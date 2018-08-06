The Eagles are taking things even slower with Carson Wentz's return and offensive coordinator Mike Groh discusses how much action QBs will see in camp. Plus, could one Eagle be leaving the crowded backfield and which rookie is turning heads at camp. Jeff Skversky has the latest on the Birds at 2018 Training Camp.
