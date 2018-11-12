Coach Pederson announced that CB Ronald Darby is out for the remainder of the season due to a torn ACL. pic.twitter.com/cqLeadqoIu — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 12, 2018

It's more bad luck for the Birds.Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that cornerback Ronald Darby will be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.Darby left the game in the second half of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.The Cowboys won the game 27-20.The Eagles have dropped to 4-5 for the season.------