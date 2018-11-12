PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Ronald Darby out for season with torn ACL

Eagles fall to Cowboys. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 12, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It's more bad luck for the Birds.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson announced Monday that cornerback Ronald Darby will be out for the rest of the season with a torn ACL.

Darby left the game in the second half of Sunday night's game against the Dallas Cowboys.



The Cowboys won the game 27-20.

The Eagles have dropped to 4-5 for the season.

