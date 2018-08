While in Cleveland ahead of the Week 3 preseason matchup against the Browns, some of the super stars of the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive line needed to hitch a ride.Chris Long posted a photo of himself and three teammates squished into an Uber sedan on Instagram.It's a ride - and a selfie - the driver won't soon forget.Together, Long, Michael Bennett, Fletcher Cox, and Haloti Ngata top the scale at 1,167 pounds.And somehow, they all fit into the car.-----