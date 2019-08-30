Philadelphia Eagles fall to New York Jets 6-0 in final preseason game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Taylor Bertolet had a chance to end the New York Jets' search for a kicker with a big night.The job still appears up for grabs.Bertolet kicked two field goals for the game's only scores, but missed three other attempts in his bid to make New York's roster as the Jets topped the Philadelphia Eagles 6-0 in a snoozer of a preseason finale Thursday night."I've got to do a better job," Bertolet said. "I know we had some long field goals that I'm capable of hitting. I hit those kicks nearly every single day in practice."ACTION JACKSONEagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson injured a finger during practice earlier this week, but coach Doug Pederson didn't appear concerned that it could sideline the star for the start of the regular season."He'll be fine," Pederson said.STARTING QBSClayton Thorson, a fifth-rounder out of Northwestern, played the entire game for the Eagles. He finished 12 of 26 for just 84 yards and an interception."Things that he has done in practice and even in some of these games, it might not look like it because of the end result, but he's made a lot of progress this entire training camp," Pederson said. "My hat's off to him and how he's worked and how he's prepared."Carson Wentz sat out again with the rest of Philadelphia's starters, while veterans Josh McCown and Cody Kessler didn't play.CASHED OUTPhiladelphia was driving down the field on its second possession behind runs of 15 yards by Greg Ward and 18 by Wendall Smallwood that got the Eagles down to the Jets 24.But rookie Blake Cashman popped the ball out of Smallwood's hands on second-and-8 from the 22 and Frankie Luvu recovered and returned it 24 yards. It ended what turned out to be the Eagles' best scoring chance of the night.INJURIESEagles: DT Aziz Shittu was being evaluated for a head injury after being hurt early in the second half.Jets: S Brandon Bryant was waived before the game. He suffered a concussion during the team's preseason game against Atlanta last Saturday night. ... CB Mark Myers was being evaluated for a head injury. ... WR Charone Peake injured a hamstring.UP NEXTEagles: Open season at home vs. Washington on Sept. 8.Jets: Open season at home vs. Buffalo on Sept. 8.