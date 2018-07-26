PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles fans excited for upcoming season

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans excited for the upcoming season: Christie Ileto reports on Action News at 11 on July 26, 2018 (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
With the first game of the regular season just six weeks away, the birds held their first training camp practice in South Philadelphia Thursday.

Modell's sports store in Northeast Philadelphia has been stocking its shelves with all things Eagles as the birds hit the practice field for the start of training camp.

"Even in the offseason, the interest is still there," said Modells General Manager Tom Corcoran. "Every day we have new, fresh goods. Wentz jerseys are really, really popular, but obviously the Foles jerseys... people are still in love with Nick Foles."

And the excitement about the team and its quarterbacks is also dominating the airwaves on 97.5 The Fanatic.

"If Carson Wentz is healthy, he's the starting quarterback," said Geoff Mosher. "But there's a cult following for Nick that keeps calling in."

Diehards even flocked to Novacare, desperate for a chance to see their team's first practice.

"It's hard to see through the fence. I love it!" said Andy Reed of Levittown, "It's just excitement down here."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsphilly newsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Eagles' Carson Wentz takes big step forward in rehab from knee injury
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
Chance Warmack first NFLer to collect from loss-of-value insurance policy
Eagles Training Camp - Live Updates from Action News
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Phillies 7-homer binge produces 9-4 win over Reds
Eagles' Carson Wentz takes big step forward in rehab from knee injury
Trade talk we're hearing: Adam Jones next up in O's rumor mill
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
More Sports
Top Stories
2 Philly police officers use specialized training to save lives
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
N.J. radio hosts suspended for 10 days for using slur
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest rejects plea offer
Police serve water ice, pretzels in West PhilLY
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible Friday
Hersheypark to reopen following flooding
Christmas in July benefit 5K in Newtown
Show More
Southwest Airlines loses $100 million in business after fatal accident
Suspect in string of sex assaults, robberies surrenders to police
Firefighters rescue man from burning hotel room
Man struck and killed on Route 73 in Pennsauken
Super Bowl champion Eagles hold first practice of camp
More News