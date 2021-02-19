Eagles fans offer strong opinions on Carson Wentz trade: 'It's a terrible deal'

"Ship him, if he doesn't wanna be here, let him go," said John Sweats of South Philadelphia.
"Anything we could get for him I would take, no doubt about it," said Tom Pace of South Philadelphia.
Happening tonight on Action News: So what do fans think of the Eagles trading Carson Wentz to Indianapolis for two draft picks? @6abc pic.twitter.com/T2qvClNJpy— Dann Cuellar (@DannCuellar) February 19, 2021
"It's a terrible deal, it will put our franchise back a decade," said Kelly Ann Verratti of South Philadelphia.
Multiple sources confirm to Action News that Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first-rounder. Among the conditions that the Eagles could receive a first-rounder in return for Wentz is if he plays 75% of his snaps next season.
"I think it's a good deal. We gotta get Carson Wentz out of here," said Charles Warren of Germantown.
"We got ripped off. We should at least got a first-round pick. We didn't get that, we got pennies," said Michael Moffo of South Philadelphia.
Wentz will be reunited with now-Colts head coach Frank Reich, who was the Eagles offensive coordinator in 2017 when Wentz had his best season, and likely would've been NFL MVP if not for suffering a season-ending knee injury. If not for Wentz's play, the Eagles likely would not have won their first and only Super Bowl.
Multiple sources tell 6abc's Jeff Skversky that the Chicago Bears backed out of talks with the Eagles for Wentz. It appears that the Colts were the only team really in play for Wentz that led to Thursday's trade going down for Wentz.
"I'm gonna say like, I really wish that the Eagles kept Foles, like they should have kept Foles," said Heather Mann of Mayfair.
The Wentz trade to the Colts won't become official until March 17, when the new NFL league year begins.
This is the latest dramatic shake-up for the Eagles over the last few months. Wentz was benched in early December for Jalen Hurts, who is expected to be the starting quarterback next season barring the Eagles drafting a quarterback with the 6th overall pick in the NFL draft. Doug Pederson was fired on January 11 and Nick Sirianni was hired on January 24, and now Wentz is traded.
