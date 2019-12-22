Philadelphia Eagles fans ready for big game against Dallas Cowboys

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans were tailgating outside Lincoln Financial Field early Sunday morning before the afternoon home game against the Dallas CowboysFans were enjoying the sunny and mild weather while they cooked brunch."Philadelphia staple, you got to have some scrapple and bacon. We call it our lucky bacon," said Greg Buchanan.Many fans were playing cornhole before the game with friends and wearing their lucky shirts."This shirt I wore last year, when they made it to the playoffs, 'Miracle on Broad Street,'" said Shannon Tierney, from Audubon.SEPTA will be offering free rides home from NRG Station until 10:30 p.m.