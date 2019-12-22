Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles fans ready for big game against Dallas Cowboys

By Katie Katro
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles fans were tailgating outside Lincoln Financial Field early Sunday morning before the afternoon home game against the Dallas Cowboys

Fans were enjoying the sunny and mild weather while they cooked brunch.

"Philadelphia staple, you got to have some scrapple and bacon. We call it our lucky bacon," said Greg Buchanan.

Many fans were playing cornhole before the game with friends and wearing their lucky shirts.

"This shirt I wore last year, when they made it to the playoffs, 'Miracle on Broad Street,'" said Shannon Tierney, from Audubon.

SEPTA will be offering free rides home from NRG Station until 10:30 p.m.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssouth philadelphiaphiladelphia eaglessportstailgate
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Darren Sproles to retire, says 'I gave it everything I had on every play'
Eagles' Darren Sproles retiring after 2019 season
Philadelphia Eagles Fan Cruise to set sail in 2021
Three and Out: Ron Jaworski's NFC East title preview
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man found beaten to death in South Philadelphia
Toddler has adorable reaction to receiving banana as Christmas gift
13 shot at Chicago memorial; 2 in custody, police say
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
AccuWeather: Mild Week Ahead
Crews recover second victim in South Philadelphia explosion, collapse
Hallmark recalls candles ahead of the holidays
Show More
Principal dresses, hides around school as 'Elf on a Shelf'
Meek Mill invites group of Philly kids to NYC shopping spree
Doorbell camera catches dog stealing package from Oklahoma porch
Joseph Segel, Philly entrepreneur who founded QVC, dies
Students show up at school dressed as KKK members
More TOP STORIES News