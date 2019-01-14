Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back

Alshon Jeffery taking Loss very hard:



“Went though my hands... I got to make that play... that’s on me...I’ll take that Loss. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That’s on me”@6abc #AlshonJeffery #Eagles pic.twitter.com/lG3wdAfI5w — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 14, 2019

One single play isn’t responsible for the whole game. You played stellar all season long. Shake it off @TheWorldof_AJ - Philly loves you! — Ali Gorman (@AliGorman6abc) January 14, 2019

@TheWorldof_AJ IT’S NOT ON YOU — Nick Carson (@Philly_Nut_Nick) January 14, 2019

It's ok. We have you. Let it go — Minister Frank (@PPDChapFrank) January 14, 2019

It’s a long game. Just like how the @Eagles won last week on one guy’s bad play, it wasn’t the game deciding play. Not doing anything after Q1 was their problem. Not the final @TheWorldof_AJ play. Never is one play in sports. #PHLvsNO — Neil Gottlieb (@Neil_Gottlieb) January 14, 2019

This breaks my heart; loss is not on him! Philly loves you @TheWorldof_AJ! — Donna Tavoso (@dltav) January 14, 2019

Keep your head up, @TheWorldof_AJ! Eagles fans love you and all of Philadelphia loves you! — Shaun Ferrell (@sferrell710) January 14, 2019

Nothing to be sorry for, you are human and I will take you as a prime receiver any day. You had a great season and more to come dude! — Jim Kutys (@JimKutz) January 14, 2019

Alshon we love you! Not all on you! See you next year buddy! — Michele Brodecki (@MicheleBrodecki) January 14, 2019

It's part of the game. Don't beat yourself up, that was 1 play, it was a team loss!!!! — Joe Meehan (@jmeehansr) January 14, 2019

Alshon Philly has your back! You played injured all of last year and the performance you gave in the Super Bowl was extraordinary! #muchlove — JoeCopson (@HealthInsDepot) January 14, 2019

Love you man, you brought us a super bowl. Chin up — Mark Napoli (@MNapoli123) January 14, 2019

Chin up Alshon, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you! Love you 💚🦅 — suzanne taylor (@Suzshells) January 14, 2019

@TheWorldof_AJ you are the man. Upset you had that happen to you. We love you man! — Sean McManus (@spmcmanus) January 14, 2019

Loss isn't on him by a long shot. Lot of lapses on both sides of the field today. Just because that was a pivotal play doesn't put the entire loss on him. — Rob M⭕️ (@rmoreno1138) January 14, 2019

Simply put, he did NOT let us, Philly down - @TheWorldof_AJ — A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) January 14, 2019

We love you Alshon! Brush it off and comeback strong. Sometimes things just aren’t meant to be! Keep ya head up — Travis Politakis (@travispolitakis) January 14, 2019

We've got your back, Alshon. You've made a bunch of great plays and we know you'll make more. That matters a lot more than one missed catch. — Wayne Kroger (@Wek1958) January 14, 2019

Thank you for this season and last season! You will always be a Philadelphia Eagle!!! Thank you sir — BigGregEllis'sSon (@gellis2007) January 14, 2019

@TheWorldof_AJ is a stellar player and such an asset to our team. One unfortunate play doesn't negate that, and one unfortunate play did not 'lose' this game. Next year we'll be back with a vengeance. #FlyEagesFly — Wendy J. Gordon (@WendyJGordon) January 14, 2019

Philadelphia Eagles receiver Alshon Jeffery took responsibility for the Birds' divisional round defeat to the New Orleans Saints."That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," he said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."But one dropped pass and interception is not making Eagles fans turn their backs on one of the team's brightest stars.On Sunday night, Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted video of Jeffery apologizing for the mistake.But what came next showed the true spirit of Philadelphia.The true heart of the city.And the true loyalty of the Eagles faithful.Fans - including Action News' Ali Gorman - responded in droves to Jeff's tweet - all saying they had Jeffery's back and one play doesn't change things.Here's a sampling of what viewers tweeted:"One single play isn't responsible for the whole game. You played stellar all season long. Shake it off @TheWorldof_AJ - Philly loves you!""@TheWorldof_AJ IT'S NOT ON YOU""It's ok. We have you. Let it go.""It's a long game. Just like how the @Eagles won last week on one guy's bad play, it wasn't the game deciding play. Not doing anything after Q1 was their problem. Not the final @TheWorldof_AJ play. Never is one play in sports. #PHLvsNO.""This breaks my heart; loss is not on him! Philly loves you @TheWorldof_AJ!""Keep your head up, @TheWorldof_AJ! Eagles fans love you and all of Philadelphia loves you!""Nothing to be sorry for, you are human and I will take you as a prime receiver any day. You had a great season and more to come dude!""Alshon we love you! Not all on you! See you next year buddy!""It's part of the game. Don't beat yourself up, that was 1 play, it was a team loss!!!!""Alshon Philly has your back! You played injured all of last year and the performance you gave in the Super Bowl was extraordinary! #muchlove"'Love you man, you brought us a super bowl. Chin up""Chin up Alshon, we wouldn't have made it this far without you! Love you""@TheWorldof_AJ you are the man. Upset you had that happen to you. We love you man!""Loss isn't on him by a long shot. Lot of lapses on both sides of the field today. Just because that was a pivotal play doesn't put the entire loss on him.""Simply put, he did NOT let us, Philly down - @TheWorldof_AJ""We love you Alshon! Brush it off and comeback strong. Sometimes things just aren't meant to be! Keep ya head up""We've got your back, Alshon. You've made a bunch of great plays and we know you'll make more. That matters a lot more than one missed catch.""Thank you for this season and last season! You will always be a Philadelphia Eagle!!! Thank you sir""@TheWorldof_AJ is a stellar player and such an asset to our team. One unfortunate play doesn't negate that, and one unfortunate play did not 'lose' this game. Next year we'll be back with a vengeance. #FlyEaglesFly"-----