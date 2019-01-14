Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back

"That's on me. I'll take that loss. It's on me," he said. "I let my teammates down, the city of Philadelphia, that's on me. I'll take that."
But one dropped pass and interception is not making Eagles fans turn their backs on one of the team's brightest stars.
On Sunday night, Action News sports reporter Jeff Skversky tweeted video of Jeffery apologizing for the mistake.
Alshon Jeffery taking Loss very hard:— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) January 14, 2019
“Went though my hands... I got to make that play... that’s on me...I’ll take that Loss. I let all my teammates down, city of Philadelphia. That’s on me”@6abc #AlshonJeffery #Eagles pic.twitter.com/lG3wdAfI5w
But what came next showed the true spirit of Philadelphia.
The true heart of the city.
And the true loyalty of the Eagles faithful.
Fans - including Action News' Ali Gorman - responded in droves to Jeff's tweet - all saying they had Jeffery's back and one play doesn't change things.
Here's a sampling of what viewers tweeted:
"One single play isn't responsible for the whole game. You played stellar all season long. Shake it off @TheWorldof_AJ - Philly loves you!"
One single play isn’t responsible for the whole game. You played stellar all season long. Shake it off @TheWorldof_AJ - Philly loves you!— Ali Gorman (@AliGorman6abc) January 14, 2019
"@TheWorldof_AJ IT'S NOT ON YOU"
@TheWorldof_AJ IT’S NOT ON YOU— Nick Carson (@Philly_Nut_Nick) January 14, 2019
"It's ok. We have you. Let it go."
It's ok. We have you. Let it go— Minister Frank (@PPDChapFrank) January 14, 2019
"It's a long game. Just like how the @Eagles won last week on one guy's bad play, it wasn't the game deciding play. Not doing anything after Q1 was their problem. Not the final @TheWorldof_AJ play. Never is one play in sports. #PHLvsNO."
It’s a long game. Just like how the @Eagles won last week on one guy’s bad play, it wasn’t the game deciding play. Not doing anything after Q1 was their problem. Not the final @TheWorldof_AJ play. Never is one play in sports. #PHLvsNO— Neil Gottlieb (@Neil_Gottlieb) January 14, 2019
"This breaks my heart; loss is not on him! Philly loves you @TheWorldof_AJ!"
This breaks my heart; loss is not on him! Philly loves you @TheWorldof_AJ!— Donna Tavoso (@dltav) January 14, 2019
"Keep your head up, @TheWorldof_AJ! Eagles fans love you and all of Philadelphia loves you!"
Keep your head up, @TheWorldof_AJ! Eagles fans love you and all of Philadelphia loves you!— Shaun Ferrell (@sferrell710) January 14, 2019
"Nothing to be sorry for, you are human and I will take you as a prime receiver any day. You had a great season and more to come dude!"
Nothing to be sorry for, you are human and I will take you as a prime receiver any day. You had a great season and more to come dude!— Jim Kutys (@JimKutz) January 14, 2019
"Alshon we love you! Not all on you! See you next year buddy!"
Alshon we love you! Not all on you! See you next year buddy!— Michele Brodecki (@MicheleBrodecki) January 14, 2019
"It's part of the game. Don't beat yourself up, that was 1 play, it was a team loss!!!!"
It's part of the game. Don't beat yourself up, that was 1 play, it was a team loss!!!!— Joe Meehan (@jmeehansr) January 14, 2019
"Alshon Philly has your back! You played injured all of last year and the performance you gave in the Super Bowl was extraordinary! #muchlove"
Alshon Philly has your back! You played injured all of last year and the performance you gave in the Super Bowl was extraordinary! #muchlove— JoeCopson (@HealthInsDepot) January 14, 2019
'Love you man, you brought us a super bowl. Chin up"
Love you man, you brought us a super bowl. Chin up— Mark Napoli (@MNapoli123) January 14, 2019
"Chin up Alshon, we wouldn't have made it this far without you! Love you"
Chin up Alshon, we wouldn’t have made it this far without you! Love you 💚🦅— suzanne taylor (@Suzshells) January 14, 2019
"@TheWorldof_AJ you are the man. Upset you had that happen to you. We love you man!"
@TheWorldof_AJ you are the man. Upset you had that happen to you. We love you man!— Sean McManus (@spmcmanus) January 14, 2019
"Loss isn't on him by a long shot. Lot of lapses on both sides of the field today. Just because that was a pivotal play doesn't put the entire loss on him."
Loss isn't on him by a long shot. Lot of lapses on both sides of the field today. Just because that was a pivotal play doesn't put the entire loss on him.— Rob M⭕️ (@rmoreno1138) January 14, 2019
"Simply put, he did NOT let us, Philly down - @TheWorldof_AJ"
Simply put, he did NOT let us, Philly down - @TheWorldof_AJ— A.C. Junior (@OfficialMisterC) January 14, 2019
"We love you Alshon! Brush it off and comeback strong. Sometimes things just aren't meant to be! Keep ya head up"
We love you Alshon! Brush it off and comeback strong. Sometimes things just aren’t meant to be! Keep ya head up— Travis Politakis (@travispolitakis) January 14, 2019
"We've got your back, Alshon. You've made a bunch of great plays and we know you'll make more. That matters a lot more than one missed catch."
We've got your back, Alshon. You've made a bunch of great plays and we know you'll make more. That matters a lot more than one missed catch.— Wayne Kroger (@Wek1958) January 14, 2019
"Thank you for this season and last season! You will always be a Philadelphia Eagle!!! Thank you sir"
Thank you for this season and last season! You will always be a Philadelphia Eagle!!! Thank you sir— BigGregEllis'sSon (@gellis2007) January 14, 2019
"@TheWorldof_AJ is a stellar player and such an asset to our team. One unfortunate play doesn't negate that, and one unfortunate play did not 'lose' this game. Next year we'll be back with a vengeance. #FlyEaglesFly"
@TheWorldof_AJ is a stellar player and such an asset to our team. One unfortunate play doesn't negate that, and one unfortunate play did not 'lose' this game. Next year we'll be back with a vengeance. #FlyEagesFly— Wendy J. Gordon (@WendyJGordon) January 14, 2019
