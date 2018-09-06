PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles fever runs high ahead of NFL season opener

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles fans tailgate ahead of the season opener: Jeff Chirico reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 6, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The NFL is opening its season by giving Philly fans one last celebration of their Super Bowl title before their team dives in to chase another.

The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in the first game of the regular season, eight months after the teams played a tight game in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia will unveil its first Super Bowl banner in franchise history in front of a sellout crowd.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles fever runs high ahead of season opener: Maggie Kent reports on Action News at 4 p.m., September 6, 2018



Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he expects both a great atmosphere and a great opponent.

The Falcons aren't trying to make up for their loss to the Eagles in January. They have a new goal - finishing the season at home in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played in February.

The Eagles will be playing without quarterback Carson Wentz, who had surgery last December to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start instead.
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Kelce's Mummers costume now available to Eagles fans
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
Eagles move WR Mack Hollins to injured reserve
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Kelce's Mummers costume now available to Eagles fans
College Football Schedule on 6abc
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Eagles vs. Falcons: What you need to know
More Sports
Top Stories
Police search home of GoFundMe couple in New Jersey
12 passengers fall ill after flying into Phila. Int'l Airport
Burt Reynolds dies at age 82
4 dead, including gunman, in Cincinnati bank shooting
Police: Officer violated policy when he used Taser on child
First responders sickened during overdose investigation
AccuWeather: Cooler, wetter change moving in
Teen arrested for threat toward Upper Darby High School
Show More
NFL Kickoff Experience: What you need to know
Vanilla Ice on Dubai flight: "It was chaos"
Brian Westbrook visits 6abc to give Eagles predictions
Mom, stepdad of girl killed in Manayunk murder-suicide speak out
Cowboys' fan Jordan Spieth hears it from Eagles faithful
More News