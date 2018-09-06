PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Philadelphia Eagles fever runs high ahead of NFL season opener

Eagles fans tailgate ahead of the season opener

PHILADELPHIA
The NFL is opening its season by giving Philly fans one last celebration of their Super Bowl title before their team dives in to chase another.

The Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday night in the first game of the regular season, eight months after the teams played a tight game in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Philadelphia will unveil its first Super Bowl banner in franchise history in front of a sellout crowd.

Eagles fever runs high ahead of season opener



Eagles coach Doug Pederson says he expects both a great atmosphere and a great opponent.

The Falcons aren't trying to make up for their loss to the Eagles in January. They have a new goal - finishing the season at home in Atlanta, where the Super Bowl will be played in February.

The Eagles will be playing without quarterback Carson Wentz, who had surgery last December to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start instead.
