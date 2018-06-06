PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' focus remains on season ahead despite current controversy

Eagles focus on season ahead despite current controversy: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 10 p.m., June 6, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles Vice President of Operations Howie Roseman was honored by the Golden Slipper Club and Charities at the Linc Wednesday night.

Roseman sent word that he has been putting out fires about the recent controversy all day and had no interest in speaking with news media.

Earlier Wednesday, Head Coach Doug Peterson kept his remarks brief about being disinvited to the white house after only a handful of the team was planning to attend.

Watch raw video of Eagles head coach Doug Pederson's news conference on June 6, 2018.



Malcolm Jenkins refused to utter a word to reporters, instead choosing to hold up signs listing incarceration statistics for people of color and the large number of juveniles in prison for non-violent crimes.

Malcolm Jenkins responds to White House snub with signs. Jeff Skversky reports during Action News at 4pm on June 6, 2018.



Jenkins and teammate Chris Long had been vocal early on about not wanting to go to the White House.

"To me, going to the White House had nothing to do with the anthem," said Long. "I said I wasn't going to the White House a long time ago, so I'm the wrong guy to ask on that."

The Eagles organization had left it up to individual players to decide whether they would go.

Defensive End Brandon Brooks said teammates made their decisions at a meeting Monday.

"That was a decision that came to us as a team and we were going to do, it's no stunt or anything like that," he said.

Eagles Center Jason Kelce said the team has been trying to stay focused on winning another Super Bowl.

