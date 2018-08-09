Eagles gear up for first preseason game against the Steelers

It's been six months since Eagles fans saw their team play a game.That changes tonight.The Eagles take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in their first pre-season game at Lincoln Financial Field, and fans are ready for a repeat Super Bowl campaign.Don't expect to see Carson Wentz or Nick Foles at center tonight.Wentz has been ruled out as a precaution, and Foles because of neck spasms.Look for backup quarterbacks Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan instead.The Eagles Pep Band was front and center for a rally in Media, Delaware County Wednesday night.The rally kicked off the "dining under the stars" weekly event.Former Eagle Brent Celek was there to rally the spectators, who were all wearing Eagles green.------