Eagles host first open practice as Super Bowl champs

Fans have gathered at Lincoln Financial Field for the Eagles first open practice Sunday night.The doors opened at 5 p.m. at the Linc. Plenty of fans are tailgating, excited about the first open practice of 2018.Folks were all lined up ready to get in an hour before the doors opened.Along with seeing the Birds on the field, there are family friendly activities and games planned.This is one of two open practices for the Eagles. This will be the public's first chance to see the reigning Super Bowl Champs in action in person, and fans are pumped ahead of this Thursday's preseason game against the Steelers.Sunday night is military appreciation night and we found some service members who are proud to be a part of this Philadelphia tradition."I'm excited to see all the players, the fans having that energy there," said Marine Corps Sgt. Stephen Winther. "Having that positive mindset of what Philadelphia has.""This is definitely huge. To be home and to have support out of all these people and the city and the Philadelphia Eagles is huge," said Marine Corps Sgt. William Morgan. "It feels really good coming home and having everyone respect what you do."You do need a ticket to attend Sunday night's practice and it looks like those tickets are gone.The practice starts at 7 p.m.-----