The NFL and the Philadelphia Eagles hosted a Special Olympics Unified Flag Football game at the team's practice facility Tuesday night.Some 50 athletes from Chester, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties were absolutely thrilled to be at the NovaCare Center getting pointers from some of the Eagles players."It's awesome for me and all the other guys that are here are really excited, because anytime you get to get out here and help somebody you just see as soon as you walk in the door how happy they get, that smile on their face, like 'ah, there are the eagles players,'" said Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins.Special Olympics PA President and CEO Matt Aaron said you better believe this is a big deal for these athletes to scrimmage at the NovaCare Complex."For any one this is a world class, once-in-a-lifetime kind of dream experience, to come here to the home of the Eagles and get to play in their facility," said Aaron.Across town, on North Broad Street, things are lighting up green. The 42 light masts on the median went green and will stay that way through Thursday to celebrate the Eagles first regular season home game.------