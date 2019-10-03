Sports

Jason Kelce's baby is here! Philadelphia Eagles' lineman and wife announce birth of baby girl

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have announced the birth of their baby girl!

Wyatt Elizabeth was born on Wednesday. She weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz.



The team sent a congratulatory message to the new parents Thursday morning.



The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May.

Jason Kelce's big announcement comes just weeks after he and his teammates on the O-line made headlines by posting for ESPN the Magazine's "Body" issue.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on August 26, 2019.



In an interview with the magazine, Kelce talked about how his position plays a key role.

"I think offensive line play in general is really a position of service; you don't really have stats, you don't have the glory of scoring touchdowns. When I moved to the offensive line in college, it was a big awakening of setting yourself aside a little bit and understanding that it's not all about you. It's about the unit, it's about the team, and that's a very unique position. It's been fun to be a part of it and be in that position."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsaction news sportsbabyphiladelphia eaglesfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Atlantic City mayor admits to defrauding youth basketball club
First vaping-related death reported in Delaware
Convicted murderer accused of carjacking woman in Delco
2 arrested in connection to Delco Wawa robberies
Thief snags 2 Rolex watches from Philadelphia jewelry store
Lockdown lifted at Upper Darby High School
Cheerleader saves choking child during homecoming parade
Show More
911 dispatching issues putting officers' lives in danger, FOP says
Former cop hugs victim's brother after murder sentence
AccuWeather: Cloudy and damp, a lot cooler today
Son backs over father, kills him in Philadelphia: Police
UDel students living at hotels now allowed to stay
More TOP STORIES News