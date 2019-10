Jason Kelce's baby is here! Philadelphia Eagles' lineman and wife announce birth of baby girl

Congratulations to Jason and Kylie Kelce on the birth of their daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth! pic.twitter.com/FO2uTzc7Hw — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2019

EMBED >More News Videos Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue. Alicia Vitarelli has more on Action News at 5 p.m. on August 26, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie have announced the birth of their baby girl!Wyatt Elizabeth was born on Wednesday. She weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz.The team sent a congratulatory message to the new parents Thursday morning.The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May. Jason Kelce's big announcement comes just weeks after he and his teammates on the O-line made headlines by posting for ESPN the Magazine's "Body" issue. In an interview with the magazine, Kelce talked about how his position plays a key role."I think offensive line play in general is really a position of service; you don't really have stats, you don't have the glory of scoring touchdowns. When I moved to the offensive line in college, it was a big awakening of setting yourself aside a little bit and understanding that it's not all about you. It's about the unit, it's about the team, and that's a very unique position. It's been fun to be a part of it and be in that position."