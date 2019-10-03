Jason Kelce's baby is here! Philadelphia Eagles' lineman and wife announce birth of baby girl

Wyatt Elizabeth was born on Wednesday. She weighed 8 lbs, 2 oz.
The team sent a congratulatory message to the new parents Thursday morning.
Congratulations to Jason and Kylie Kelce on the birth of their daughter, Wyatt Elizabeth! pic.twitter.com/FO2uTzc7Hw— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 3, 2019
The couple announced they were expecting their first child back in May.
Jason Kelce's big announcement comes just weeks after he and his teammates on the O-line made headlines by posting for ESPN the Magazine's "Body" issue.
In an interview with the magazine, Kelce talked about how his position plays a key role.
"I think offensive line play in general is really a position of service; you don't really have stats, you don't have the glory of scoring touchdowns. When I moved to the offensive line in college, it was a big awakening of setting yourself aside a little bit and understanding that it's not all about you. It's about the unit, it's about the team, and that's a very unique position. It's been fun to be a part of it and be in that position."