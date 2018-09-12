PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles' Lane Johnson helps pave streets in Northeast Philly

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles' Lane Johnson joins paving crew. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on September 12, 2018.

NORTHEAST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
More funding to fix Philadelphia's streets means your ride to work may get a little smoother.

City officials were in the Northeast on Tuesday to show off a newly-added second paving crew and their new equipment.

Special guest Eagles tackle Lane Johnson joined in the demonstration.

It was a chance for him to "Pave the Lane" while driving the new CAT vehicle.

Johnson said his dad worked in construction for years and he is proud to support hard working local men and women.



Officials say the funding was allocated by Mayor Jim Kenney through his six-year Capital Budget plan.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglesphilly news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL Africa Zone: The 'Here we go again...' edition
What's the Deal: Philly Special necklace
Needing a lift, Eagles QB Nick Foles turns receiver yet again
Action News Sports NFL Expert picks: Will the Eagles win in Week 1?
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Kieboom loses tooth early, hits 1st HR, Nats top Phils 3-1
Struggling Philliies counting on Nola against Nationals
No. 11 Penn State improving up front with Kent State up next
Kieboom appears to spit tooth, hits 1st HR, Nats top Phils
More Sports
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence slows, 40 inches of rain possible
Man involved in GoFundMe dispute arrested on traffic warrant
Teen dies after being shot inside Frankford restaurant
Police: Vehicle found in Olney hit-and-run that left girl, 9, injured
Police: Suspect may have chased victim in Philadelphia shooting
AAA: Florence will likely cause spike in East Coast gas prices
Amtrak modifying service due to Hurricane Florence
NJ officials urge safety despite less-than-threatening forecast
Show More
AccuWeather: Warm and Humid, Spotty Storms Today
Teens rob store after clerk collapses from heart attack, police say
VIDEO: Timeline of Johnny Bobbitt's GoFundMe saga
Pa. task force members travel south to help hurricane victims
Local Red Cross volunteers head to Carolinas
More News