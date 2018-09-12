Eagles' Lane Johnson helps pave streets in Northeast Philly

More funding to fix Philadelphia's streets means your ride to work may get a little smoother.City officials were in the Northeast on Tuesday to show off a newly-added second paving crew and their new equipment.Special guest Eagles tackle Lane Johnson joined in the demonstration.It was a chance for him to "Pave the Lane" while driving the new CAT vehicle.Johnson said his dad worked in construction for years and he is proud to support hard working local men and women.Officials say the funding was allocated by Mayor Jim Kenney through his six-year Capital Budget plan.------