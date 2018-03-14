PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles, LB Nigel Bradham agree to 5-year deal

Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a five-year contract with linebacker Nigel Bradham.

It is a $40 million deal, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.


Originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft, Bradham produced 428 tackles, 6.5 sacks, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, two interceptions and 25 passes defensed in 88 career regular-season games (69 starts).

He was first signed by Philadelphia during the 2016 offseason and leads all Eagles linebackers in tackles (184), sacks (three), forced fumbles (three), passes defensed (13) and defensive snaps played (1,913) over the last two seasons.

In 2017, Bradham finished third on Philadelphia's defense with 85 tackles and added one sack, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and eight passes defensed in 15 regular-season games (all starts). During the team's Super Bowl LII-winning postseason run, Bradham recorded 12 tackles, one sack and one pass defensed in three contests.

Bradham recorded a third-down sack of Falcons QB Matt Ryan in the third quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff to help set up a scoring drive that resulted in a game-winning field goal by kicker Jake Elliott.

He also forced a fumble on a lateral play that was picked up by defensive end Brandon Graham and returned for a victory-sealing touchdown in the division-clinching win at L.A. Rams in Week 14.

Bradham played collegiately at Florida State, where he amassed 306 tackles and nine sacks in 53 career games (39 starts). He led the Seminoles in tackles in three consecutive seasons from 2009-11 and earned All-ACC honorable mention accolades after totaling 86 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions and five passes defensed in 2011.

"Nigel plays with tremendous energy and fire and has made a number of impact plays for us at the linebacker position. Keeping him here was a priority of ours and we are looking forward to his future here in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Delaware celebrates World Series Championship
Aaron Nola and Max Scherzer by the numbers
Matt O'Donnell with WNBA Superstar Elena Delle Donne on The Travel Mug Podcast
Phillies' Nola goes up against Nationals' Scherzer
Zimmerman hits 2-run HR in 9th, Nationals beat Phillies 8-7
More Sports
Top Stories
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
Show More
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy found dead in dryer
Woman killed in Wissinoming, men seen climbing down roof
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
Rise in teen violence causes concern in Philadelphia
More News