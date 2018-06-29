PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
espn

Eagles LB Nigel Bradham suspended for season opener over 2016 assault

Philadelphia Eagles' Nigel Bradham holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game against the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA --
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nigel Bradham has been suspended for the first game of the 2018 NFL season.

Bradham apologized on Twitter for the suspension, which he said stemmed from a 2016 incident in Miami.

Bradham was charged with aggravated assault after he turned himself into Miami police in July 2016, following an incident at the Hilton Bentley Miami/South Beach.

Bradham was in a group of customers at the hotel and began to complain to a hotel worker about the speed of service. The incident "escalated," according to the police report, "when the defendant, without provocation, struck the victim in the nose with a closed fist, causing the victim to fall to the ground." The victim suffered a broken nose, contusions and a cut lip.

He accepted a deferred prosecution program last July, and the case was closed in January.

"We have been in contact with Nigel and the NFL regarding his suspension. We respect the league's decision on this matter and we are disappointed that Nigel put himself in this position," the Eagles said in a statement. "Nigel has taken responsibility and expressed to us through his words and actions that he has learned from his mistake. We will continue to be supportive of him throughout this process."


The Eagles re-signed Bradham to a five-year contract in March 2018. The deal is worth $40 million, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bradham had 88 tackles (five for loss) with a sack and eight passes defended in 2017 for Philadelphia.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eagles
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Carson Wentz returns to team drills, shares first-team reps with Nick Foles
Eagles QB Carson Wentz to resume 11-on-11 work on Sunday
Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers minor shoulder strain vs. Patriots
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Hours after trades, Nationals rally past Phillies 10-4
Doug Marrone takes subtle dig at Doug Pederson, shrugs off Eagles coach's criticism in book
Eagles' Nick Foles will play Thursday night against Browns
Nationals go into series vs. Phillies needing wins
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
More Sports
Top Stories
Administration looking into fatal police-involved shooting
Lawncrest church damaged by fire
Bensalem details school safety plans ahead of upcoming academic year
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
Colorado man told of murder charges as wife's father sobs
2 more suspects arrested in shooting of Camden detectives
Allentown priest accused of groping teen, sending nude pics
AccuWeather: Mostly Cloudy Today, Isolated Downpours Tonight
Show More
Man charged with groping 2 teens in Target store
Mother reacts after son, 15, shot by 14-year-old in West Philly
Arkansas mom dies in crash, toddler and infant sons survive for 3 days
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
Plane carrying Post Malone, 15 others makes emergency landing
More News