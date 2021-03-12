Action News Sports

Philadelphia Eagles offseason tracker: All the roster moves the Birds have made

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
LURIE OVERSTEPPING? The Eagles owner getting involved in the starting QB decision is reminiscent of Jerry Jones' meddling with the Cowboys. That's not a good thing for the Birds.

NFL offseason is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link, with the most recent moves at the top.

FREE AGENT DEALS/RE-SIGNINGS
  • Ex-Vikings safety Anthony Harris agrees to 1-year, $5 million deal with Eagles STORY
  • Eagles agree to terms with DT Hassan Ridgeway, Tampa Bay safety Andrew Adams: STORY
  • Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles reach new deal for 2021 season: STORY

Jamie Apody looks back at the Carson Wentz tenure in Philadelphia.

TRADES
  • Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks: STORY

DEPARTURES (CUTS AND FREE AGENT SIGNINGS)

  • Eagles release DT Malik Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery
  • ESPN: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year deal: VIDEO
  • Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.
  • DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: STORY


OTHER
  • Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: STORY
  • Eagles change course, fire Doug Pederson: STORY


2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
  • No. 6, 1st round
  • No. 37, 2nd round
  • No. 70, 3rd round
  • No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)
  • No. 134, 5th round
  • No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)
  • No. 165, 6th round
  • No. 223, 6th round (compensatory)
  • No. 224, 6th round (compensatory)
  • No. 198, 7th round
