Philadelphia Eagles offseason tracker: All the roster moves the Birds have made

NFL offseason is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link, with the most recent moves at the top.
FREE AGENT DEALS/RE-SIGNINGS
- Ex-Vikings safety Anthony Harris agrees to 1-year, $5 million deal with Eagles STORY
- Eagles agree to terms with DT Hassan Ridgeway, Tampa Bay safety Andrew Adams: STORY
- Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles reach new deal for 2021 season: STORY
TRADES
- Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks: STORY
DEPARTURES (CUTS AND FREE AGENT SIGNINGS)
Roster Moves: #Eagles have released DT Malik Jackson and WR Alshon Jeffery. pic.twitter.com/Qw8XiArXsA— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2021
- Eagles release DT Malik Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery
- ESPN: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year deal: VIDEO
- Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.
- DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: STORY
OTHER
- Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: STORY
- Eagles change course, fire Doug Pederson: STORY
2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS
- No. 6, 1st round
- No. 37, 2nd round
- No. 70, 3rd round
- No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)
- No. 134, 5th round
- No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)
- No. 165, 6th round
- No. 223, 6th round (compensatory)
- No. 224, 6th round (compensatory)
- No. 198, 7th round