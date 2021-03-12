Philadelphia Eagles offseason tracker: All the roster moves the Birds have made

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10407024" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> LURIE OVERSTEPPING? The Eagles owner getting involved in the starting QB decision is reminiscent of Jerry Jones' meddling with the Cowboys. That's not a good thing for the Birds.

FREE AGENT DEALS/RE-SIGNINGS

Ex-Vikings safety Anthony Harris agrees to 1-year, $5 million deal with Eagles STORY

Eagles agree to terms with DT Hassan Ridgeway, Tampa Bay safety Andrew Adams: STORY

Kelce, Philadelphia Eagles reach new deal for 2021 season: STORY

TRADES

Eagles trade Carson Wentz to Colts for 2 draft picks: STORY

DEPARTURES (CUTS AND FREE AGENT SIGNINGS)

Roster Moves: #Eagles have released DT Malik Jackson and WR Alshon Jeffery. pic.twitter.com/Qw8XiArXsA — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) March 17, 2021

Eagles release DT Malik Jackson, WR Alshon Jeffery

ESPN: Former Eagles DB Jalen Mills to the Patriots on a 4-year deal: VIDEO

Released S Blake Countess and DT Treyvon Hester.

DeSean Jackson released by the Eagles: STORY

OTHER

Eagles hire Nick Sirianni as head coach: STORY

Eagles change course, fire Doug Pederson: STORY

2021 NFL DRAFT PICKS

No. 6, 1st round

No. 37, 2nd round

No. 70, 3rd round

No. 85, 3rd round (from Indianapolis)

No. 134, 5th round

No. 140, 5th round (from Dallas)

No. 165, 6th round

No. 223, 6th round (compensatory)

No. 224, 6th round (compensatory)

No. 198, 7th round

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --NFL offseason is underway and the Eagles have been busy resetting the roster. We've compiled the team's moves in one handy-dandy link, with the most recent moves at the top.