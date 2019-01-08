PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles players spend time with CHOP patients

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles players spend time with CHOP patients. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 8, 2019.

A few Eagles spent their day off the field Monday giving back to young fans.

Nelson Agholor, Golden Tate, Nate Sudfeld, Jordan Mailata, Sidney Jones, and Mack Hollins all enjoyed an afternoon of arts and crafts with patients and their families at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

The CHOP visit was part of the team's Eagles Care Community Monday initiative.



-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia EaglesCHOPchildren's hospital of philadelphiaPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
Local company scrambles to fill orders for custom Eagles gear
'Double-doink' billboard pops up in South Jersey
NFL changes Bears' Cody Parkey's miss to a block
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Phillies to meet with Harper in Vegas, report says
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
Q&A with new 76ers vice president of player development, Annelie Schmittel
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
Local company scrambles to fill orders for custom Eagles gear
More Sports
Top Stories
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
1 dead, 2 injured in crash near police HQ in Juniata
Check school closings and delays
AccuWeather: Some Slippery Roads Early, Milder Afternoon
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Wintry mix creates slick roads for AM commute
Several injured after school bus, tractor trailer collide in Gloucester Co.
Gritty trolls Parkey as 'Double Doink' takes over Philly
NFL changes Parkey's missed field goal to block by Hester
Show More
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Man arraigned from hospital bed in crash that killed Mummers
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
More News