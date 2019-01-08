Eagles players spend time with CHOP patients

After a big win, #Eagles players spent their off day hanging out at @ChildrensPhila.



Last night’s hero @ShowtimeTate got us started with some arts and crafts.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/h1CXUGJU76 — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) January 7, 2019

.@NateSudfeld picked up some coloring skills from a future draft pick. pic.twitter.com/Mu1snhTohb — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) January 7, 2019

.@jordan_mailata finally met his match in arm wrestling 💪 pic.twitter.com/XooQmlBG0P — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) January 7, 2019

This little dude showed @nelsonagholor that the Eagles are No. ☝️ pic.twitter.com/VfJ2o7hysf — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) January 7, 2019

Thank you to everyone who made today so much fun! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/Zz8jJ64YPa — Eagles Care (@EaglesCommunity) January 7, 2019

A few Eagles spent their day off the field Monday giving back to young fans.Nelson Agholor, Golden Tate, Nate Sudfeld, Jordan Mailata, Sidney Jones, and Mack Hollins all enjoyed an afternoon of arts and crafts with patients and their families at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.The CHOP visit was part of the team's Eagles Care Community Monday initiative.-----