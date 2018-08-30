Eagles prepare to face Jets in last preseason game

The Eagles will try to shake off their struggles to win at least one preseason game.They take on the New York Jets in the team's final tune-up before the regular season.It could be the final game for some players on the team.The Eagles have to trim their roster by Saturday, cutting some 35 players.One player on the bubble is former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg.The pressure to perform in this final game can be a bit overwhelming.Neither Nick Foles or Carson Wentz will play Thursday night.One of them is set to play one week from tonight in their opener against the Falcons.Coach Doug Pederson says he will not make his quarterback starter public until maybe 90-minutes before kickoff.Thursday night's game at the Linc starts at 7 p.m.------