PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra

EMBED </>More Videos

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra. Ducis Rodgers reports during Action News at 4pm on December 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The Philadelphia Eagles desperately need a win against the Rams in Los Angeles on Sunday, and likely will have to do it without quarterback Carson Wentz.

Wentz was diagnosed with a fractured verterbra in his back Thursday and is not expected to play for the Eagles (6-7) in Sunday's matchup against the NFC West champion Rams.

According to multiple media reports, Wentz will not need surgery and the team is gathering information to see if the quarterback would risk further injury by continuing to play. He could miss the remainder of the season.

Head coach Doug Pederson described Wentz's status on Wednesday as day-to-day, but an MRI exam on Thursday revealed the severity of the injury.



Although Wentz was listed on the injury report with back soreness during Weeks 7 and 8, Pederson on Wednesday said the 25-year-old did not add to the issue during Sunday's 29-23 overtime loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

If Wentz does not play, the Eagles will go with Nick Foles, who led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory last season. His chief target figures to be tight end Zach Ertz, who is third in the NFL with 98 receptions.

The Eagles have virtually no room for error as they try to win their final three games to give themselves a shot at a playoff berth.

"We're going to keep this thing together and try to do something special," said Eagles rookie running back Josh Adams.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia Eaglescarson wentznick foles
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Expert Picks: Predicting the final score of Eagles-Rams
Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra; rest of season in doubt
Eagles might not have QB Wentz against Rams
Carson Wentz's scan on back inconclusive, QB set for MRI
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
Expert Picks: Predicting the final score of Eagles-Rams
Carson Wentz has fractured vertebra; rest of season in doubt
Eagles might not have QB Wentz against Rams
Carson Wentz's scan on back inconclusive, QB set for MRI
More Sports
Top Stories
Dad of road rage shooting victim: All I have left is my memories
Cash rains down on NJ highway, leading to multiple crashes
Brian and Mara Taff welcome new baby boy, Charlie!
4 juveniles charged in high school wrestling team hazing incident
2 killed in crash with dump truck on Route 202 ramp identified
Mall Santa kneels to thank World War II veteran
Vernon Odom set to retire from 6abc
Delco flooding victims can apply for SBA damage aid
Show More
Tiny Christmas trees given to NICU families at A.I. duPont Hospital
Serious crash on I-295 in Lawrence Twp.
AccuWeather: Cloudy, Spotty Rain/Snow Showers Today
3 suspects sought in grocery store robbery in West Oak Lane
11 arrests made, drugs found in Warminster raid
More News