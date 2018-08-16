Eagles QB Nick Foles suffers shoulder strain vs. Patriots

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles suffered a shoulder strain during the second quarter of Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots. He is listed as questionable to return, according to the team.
Patriots defensive end Adrian Clayborn beat tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai off the left side and hit Foles while he was stepping into his throw, knocking the ball loose. Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley scooped up the fumble and ran 54 yards for a touchdown.
Foles grabbed his throwing arm as he went to the turf. He was evaluated inside the trainers tent before returning the sideline. Third-string quarterback Nate Sudfeld replaced him in the lineup.
Foles was 3-of-9 for 44 yards and was sacked three times.
