Philadelphia Eagles running back Corey Clement training hard for up-coming season

Philadelphia Eagles RB Corey Clement preps for season ahead: Jeff Skversky reports on Action News at 6 p.m., July 19, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
In just a week, the Philadelphia Eagles will be on the field for the start of Training Camp.

The Super Bowl champs will face more scrutiny and more pressure as they attempt to repeat.

Corey Clement is doing all he can to stay one step ahead of everyone else. He wants to take a giant leap in his second season with the Eagles.

The Glassboro, New Jersey native defied the odds last year, leading the Eagles in rushing TDs and becoming the first undrafted rookie running back in NFL history to catch 100 yards in the Super Bowl.

He is still not satisfied.

"You have to put that aside now," he said.

Going undrafted still drives Clement. This summer he has been training four to five days a week in Cherry Hill, working on his endurance, his base, blitz pickup and much more.

All this to get more playing time in a crowded running back room.

"Everybody wants to be a lead back. I'm all for it," Clement said.

