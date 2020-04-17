Action News Sports

Philadelphia Eagles executives ready for virtual NFL Draft

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles are operating like most companies during the coronavirus pandemic: remotely.

Eagles executives and coach Doug Pederson have turned their homes into a makeshift Novacare Complex to conduct business.

"We are going to try to make this normal as possible as good as we can," says Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman.

The Eagles are prepared to conduct the NFL Draft at home using Microsoft Teams as opposed to their state-of-the-art draft room at team headquarters in South Philadelphia.

To ensure everything runs smoothly, the Eagles will run mock drafts leading up to next Thursday as will the NFL.

"We're not making any excuses for this. There's people who are dealing with a lot worse than what we're dealing with," said Roseman.

The Eagles are relying heavily on their scouts as they've been unable to conduct pro days and interviews in person.

Despite all the obstacles and challenges, they say they're confident they can approve the team starting with the 21st overall pick.

Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl says, "We're excited our scouts have done a great job getting to know these players and stacking the board. We had meetings last week with coaches and everyone had a chance to voice their opinion."

"You just don't want to get into situations where you force things. It's human nature to see a hole. Use this opportunity. You don't want to compound the problem," Roseman said.

This draft is believed to be rich in talent. A receiver is an obvious need for the Eagles to continue to provide Carson Wentz with weapons on offense.

"Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Is that how the saying goes? We've been in this situation a couple times with strong classes and I think it's come back to bite me to talk about it. I would just say what we are doing is we are trying to stack the board based on the quality of the player. Obviously, there's some positions that have more depth than others. I know a lot of other people have had the opportunity to talk about that specific position in that class, but we don't want to get ahead of ourselves and say just because there's a perceived position of strength that's where we're going to choose from," Roseman says.

The Eagles are trusting their instincts and judgment to select difference makers for this year and beyond.

*** Eagles 2020 Draft Board ***
Round 1 - 21 overall
Round 2 - 53 overall

Round 3 - 103 overall
Round 4 - 127 overall
Round 4 - 145 overall
Round 4 - 146 overall
Round 5 - 168 overall
Round 6 - 190 overall
